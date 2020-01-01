Gritty Mumbai City FC should be pleased with win over Chennaiyin FC

The Islanders did well to edge Chennaiyin despite being under the cosh in their Indian Super League clash...

The final result did not depict the real story of the match as FC edged out 2-1 in an (ISL) 2020-21 clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday. It was a lucky escape for the Islanders as poor refereeing decisions played a huge role in their fourth consecutive win of the season.

Chennaiyin FC came with a proper game plan, pressing with intensity upfront and stifling Mumbai City's efforts to pass out from the back. Sergio Lobera's side, which loves to be on the ball and orchestrate quick transitions, were left without time and space to do so with regularity.

Germanpreet Singh and Deepak Tangri, deputising in midfield, showed good energy as Chennaiyin put a lid on the Mumbai midfield. Credit also must go to the front four of Jakub Sylvestr, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev for pressing with purpose and forcing plenty of mistakes from the likes of Mourtada Fall.

More teams

They fashioned quite a few chances in the first half, only for poor decisions and wayward finishing to let them down. Chennaiyin FC were dealt with a major blow in the first-half when Enes Sipovic was sidelined due to an injury. This, however, had no effect on the flow of the game as Chennaiyin continued to enjoy the upper hand.

Chennaiyin FC were finally rewarded for their efforts in the 40th minute as Chhangte made a brilliant solo run down the right flank to beat the Mumbai City FC defenders and lay it on a platter for Sylvestr.

But a lapse in concentration towards the end of a first-half they dominated gave Mumbai City a foothold in the game. Vishal Kaith made an almighty mess of an innocuous corner, unnecessarily flying out to claim it only to miss and allow Hernan Santana to head into an empty net.

Credit must also go to Mumbai City here for staying in the game despite being not at their best. They did have occasional chances like when Hugo Boumous sent Adam le Fondre clear in the first half whose eventual shot was saved by Kaith. But it was nowhere near the standards we have come to expect from Lobera's teams.

Chennaiyin should have been more clinical in front of the goal from the kind of start they got. They came to rue those chances in the second half. It did not help that several major refereeing decisions went against them, including a few penalty shouts.

However, they would concede another goal from a set-piece situation when they failed to deal with a ball into the box. Boumous won the second ball and Le Fondre was on hand to turn it in. Chennaiyin have been guilty of poor set-piece defending in the early stages of the competition and this was just another instance.

This does augur well for Lobera who has seen his team find ways to score goals despite the flow of the game going against them. They have shown that they are not just about beautiful football but can also grind out results.

While Mumbai City deserve a lot of credit for the way they hung in despite being second best and extracted a result, Chennaiyin should not be too disheartened. Csaba Laszlo's game plan was perfect and his team executed it well, only for individual errors and several refereeing decisions to scupper the plans.

While one can highlight the officiating, the fact remains that it is beyond your control. Chennaiyin should focus on what they can do and that is putting away your chances when you are on top. The team has the quality to do so and Laszlo will hope a bit of luck also goes his way in the upcoming matches.