Muller keeping an open mind about Bayern Munich future

The World Cup-winning forward has spent his entire career to date at the Allianz Arena, but has stopped short of ruling out a summer move elsewhere

Thomas Muller is ruling nothing out ahead of the summer transfer window, with the forward conceding that his time at the Allianz Arena could come to an end.

The 30-year-old forward has been a one-club man to this point, taking in over 500 appearances for the reigning champions.

Speculation has, however, surfaced on a regular basis of late when it comes to his future in Bavaria.

Muller slipped down the pecking order under Niko Kovac at the start of the 2019-20 campaign and has been asked to play wider than usual since Hansi Flick took the reins.

It could be that he decides to take on a new challenge at the end of the current campaign, with the rumour mill spinning once more.

The World Cup winner has been heavily linked with a move to in the past, with Manchester United considered to be long-standing suitors.

Muller is giving little away when it comes to his plans but, with his contract only due to run until 2021, a decision will have to be made by all concerned in the next transfer market.

“My focus is exclusively on being successful this season,” he told Sport1.

“What will happen in the summer, I will talk to the club and consider my options. Then let's see in which direction things will go.”

On the possibility of bringing the exit talk to a close by signing a new deal, Muller added: “With such a thing, all parties have to put their arguments in the pot. Let's see if you can make an agreement there.

“You just have to compare what all parties want.”

For now, Muller’s focus is locked on helping Bayern to cement their domestic dominance by claiming an eighth successive Bundesliga title.

He said, with the defending champions currently trailing RB Leipzig by four points: “We are absolutely convinced of ourselves. I think we have the highest quality in the Bundesliga in our squad.

“We have the most experience in title battles, but we are four points behind. Our aim is to make up these four points. The goal is therefore very clear: We want to become German champions!"

Bayern’s efforts to get themselves back into top spot could be aided by recruitment business over the coming weeks.

Muller admits that he would welcome the arrival of fresh faces, saying: “Everything is possible there.

“We have the highest goals, so we have to face the situation. But the club will deal with all of that. We on the pitch have to do everything we can to get the results.”

Bayern will return to action on Sunday, after the mid-season winter break, with a trip to .