DR Congo's Muleka opens Standard Liege goal account in Zulte-Waregem draw

The former Tout Puissant Mazembe talisman came off the bench to open his goal account in the Belgian top-flight on Sunday

Jackson Muleka opened his goal account in the Belgian First Division A with a header that earned Standard Liege a 2-2 draw against Zulte-Waregem on Sunday.

The 22-year-old joined the Reds on a four-year deal from Tout Puissant Mazembe this month, and he needed just two games to get off the mark in .

After making his debut appearance for Standard Liege against Kortrijk last Sunday, Muleka replaced Obbi Oulare in the 70th minute and he linked up with ’s Collins Fai to score a late equaliser at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne.

Jean-Luc Dompe's 10th-minute opener for Zulte-Zaregem separated the teams in the first 45 minutes until DR Congolese descent Michel Ange Balikwisha levelled proceedings for Standard Liege two minutes after the restart.

The hosts found themselves behind again after Jelle Vossen made it 2-1 two minutes later. Zulte-Waregem were on course to secure their first league win since August but Muleka's goal dashed their hopes as they shared the spoils with Philippe Montanier's side.

Before leaving Democratic Republic of Congo giants Mazembe, Muleka was the leading top scorer in the Caf with seven goals from eight appearances this season.

Cameroon defender Fai, 's Selim Amallah and DR Congo's Merveille Bokadi played 90 minutes for Standard Liege while Morocco's Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez came on as a 58th-minute substitute.

For Zulte-Waregem, Burundi striker Saido Berahino started from the bench and was introduced four minutes from time while 's Ibrahima Seck and 's Daniel Opare played from start from finish.

Standard Liege dropped to third in the First Division A table with 14 points after seven matches, and they visit Charleroi for their next league fixture on October 4 after Thursday's Uefa qualifying match against Fehervar.

Zulte-Waregem, on the other hand, are scheduled to travel to OH Leuven on October 3 as they chase their first league win since August 29.