Mubarak Wakaso sees red while Alaves are thrashed by Granada

The Ghanaian midfielder was given his marching orders after two bookable offences against the Andalusians

Mubarak Wakaso’s reputation as the most aggressive player in increased after he was booked twice in the 3-0 defeat of by Granada on Saturday.

The international, prior to this match, had been booked eight times, making him the most yellow-carded player in the Spanish top-flight this season.

He had also received a one-game suspension for an accumulation of five yellow cards.

The 29-year old started from the bench and came on in the 37th minute to replace Tomas Pina.

Wakaso received his first yellow card for a foul three minutes after his introduction before getting his second in the 67th minute which ultimately led to him being sent off.

It was really feisty for Alaves as Victor Laguardia was given a straight red card in the dying minutes of the match.

Before his dismissal, Wakaso had 16 touches on the ball and eight accurate passes (100%). He successfully played two long balls, while also winning his only aerial duel, three of six ground duels, as well as making one interception, two clearances, two tackles and three fouls.

Carlos Fernandez, Roberto Soldado and Yangel Herrera were the goal scorers for Granada and have moved up to eighth, while Alaves are in 15th spot, five points away from the relegation zone.