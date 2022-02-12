Moyes makes 'second chance' Zouma statement after cat abuse scandal

West Ham manager David Moyes said the club would give Kurt Zouma a second chance after his abuse of two cats led to them being taken away by the RSPCA.

Moyes believes Zouma has made sufficient apologies and insisted the player does not deserve an endless string of punishments.

Zouma started West Ham's first match after video of the abuse surfaced and is in contention to face Leicester City on Sunday.

What has been said?

"The boy is so ­remorseful – he’s really ­disappointed with his ­actions," Moyes said.

“So we have a duty of care – even the mental health side of things – we’re trying to make sure we give him every opportunity, that we give him support as well.

“He knows he has made a mistake and his family know they have made a mistake about the whole situation.

“He’s so disappointed with himself and his actions.

“He keeps repeating to me: ‘I’m really, really sorry for what has happened’, for what it has brought on to the club and on to me as well.

“But what do you do? Do you keep punishing people or do you give them a chance to put things right?

“All of us in life need a ­second chance sometimes – and we’re going to give Kurt a second chance."

What was Zouma's apology?

Zouma said in a statement after video emerged of the cat abuse: "I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.

"I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

"They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

