Moyes reacts to talk of £40m Abraham raid as Chelsea striker sees West Ham move mooted

The England international has been struggling for regular game time under Thomas Tuchel, but any suitors will need to spend big on him

David Moyes has ruled West Ham out of the running for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, with the Hammers boss claiming that a £40 million ($55m) asking price is too much for his side.

An England international striker that is struggling for regular game time under Thomas Tuchel has seen various landing spots mooted heading towards the summer transfer window.

A move across London has been speculated on, with the likes of Leicester and Aston Villa also said to be in the running, but Moyes says there is no chance of the 23-year-old ending up in the East End given the figures involved.

What has been said?

Quizzed on whether West Ham could make a £40m approach for Abraham, Moyes told reporters: "It would rule us out completely. We will be ruled out.

"So if that's the figure and that's what's being said, we are ruled out.

"We don't have that money, we don't have that to buy a striker at that price, no.

"Is that sort of figure our total spend? It may well be. But you never know here.

"I don't think we will be making a purchase of that for any one player. I'd be surprised if we were."

The bigger picture

Tuchel has admitted that Abraham is growing frustrated with his lack of opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

He did figure in Chelsea's most recent Premier League outing, a 2-0 derby win over Fulham, but saw only 14 minutes off the bench and has made just two appearances since February 20.

A fresh start may be required, but a contract through to 2023 means that Abraham will not come cheap for any of his suitors.

Article continues below

West Ham may be about to land a cash windfall, as they remain in the hunt for a top-four finish and European qualification, but must favour a considered approach to recruitment.

Additions at the London Stadium are expected, especially if continental action is added to the agenda, but Moyes appears ready to spread his funds a little finer rather than splashing out on big-money marquee additions.

Further reading