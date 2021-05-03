Moyes backs West Ham to 'sneak' into Champions League

The Hammers are closing in on a place in Europe with four games left to play in the Premier League this season

West Ham coach David Moyes hopes his side can sneak into the Champions League next season.

The Hammers are chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League after beating Burnley 2-1 on Monday.

The London club are currently fifth in the table and three points behind Chelsea, who occupy the last Champions League qualifying spot.

What has been said?

Moyes believes his side will have to win each of their remaining games if they are to earn a place in Europe's premier club competition and would be disappointed if they cannot at least make the Europa League.

"I'm hoping that with four games to go people still talk about us being in the Champions League," Moyes said to BBC Sport.

"We want to keep going, we want to go right to the last day and see if we can sneak in. It will probably take us winning all of our games.

"I think if we made European football this year it would be a brilliant achievement. I might admit I think I'd be disappointed now if we didn't get there, but I don't think it would change how we feel about the season and how we're doing."

What next for West Ham?

Moyes' side are in action again on Sunday when they host Everton in the Premier League.

Six days later they will visit Brighton before a trip to West Brom on May 19.

The Hammers will then finish their top-flight campaign with a home game against Southampton.

What about Chelsea?

Chelsea are still in contention to win this season's Champions League as they gear up for the second leg of their semi-final tie with Real Madrid on Wednesday, having drawn 1-1 with Zinedine Zidane's men last week.

Afterwards, Thomas Tuchel's team will take on Manchester City away in the Premier League, followed by an away game against Arsenal.

After their FA Cup final clash with Leicester, Chelsea will face the Foxes again in the league before concluding their campaign with a trip to Aston Villa.

Have West Ham played in the Champions League before?

Securing a top-four finish would see West Ham reach the Champions League for the first time.

The last time they competed in Europe was in 2016-17 campaign when they made it to the qualifying rounds of the Europa League, only to be eliminated by Romanian side Astra Giurgiu.

