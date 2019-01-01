Moussa Marega inspires Porto's comeback win over Roma

The Mali international continued his impressive scoring run in the Champions League as Sergio Conceicao's side booked a place in next round

Moussa Marega provided an assist and scored a goal as dumped out of the Uefa with a 3-1 win on Wednesday.

The Dragons overturned a 2-1 deficit from the first-leg with a spirited performance that saw them advance to quarterfinals of the elite European competition after 120 minutes of football.

Marega who returned to the European stage after recovering from a thigh injury assisted Tiquinho in breaking the deadlock at the Estadio do Dragao in the 26th minute.

After Dianele De Rossi equalised for Roma minutes later, the 29-year-old restored the hosts lead in the 52nd minute to extend his scoring run in the competition.

Article continues below

Marega has had a hand in eight goals in seven outings in the Champions League this campaign - six goals and two assists.

With the aggregate result tied at 3-3, both teams were forced into extra-time before Alex Telles' effort from the penalty spot in the 117th minute sent Porto to the last-eight stage.

Portuguese side join , and Hotspur has the four teams who have confirmed their spots in the next round of the Uefa Champions League.