Moussa Marega celebrates Porto’s Champions League progress

The Portuguese outfit overturned a first-leg deficit to stun the Yellow-Reds at Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday

Moussa Marega is reveling in ’s 3-1 win over AS that saw them advance into the quarter-finals of the Uefa .

The Mali international inspired his team in overturning a 2-1 first-leg defeat with a goal and an assist that gave them a 4-3 aggregate victory over their Italian visitors.

Marega assisted Tiquinho for the opener in the 26th minute before restoring the Dragons’ lead with his effort in the 52nd minute.

Alex Telles’ penalty in the 117th minute sent Sergio Conceicao’s side to the last eight and the 27-year-old, who extended his impressive form in the Champions League to six goals and two assists in seven outings this season, has also congratulated the fans for their support.

“Porto 3-1 Roma. It is the quarter-finals. Great atmosphere, thank you everyone . Congratulations to everyone. One goal, one assist. Al Hamdoulileh,” Marega wrote on Instagram.

This season, Marega has garnered 17 goals in 33 matches across all competitions and he will be looking to increase his tally when Porto take on Feirense for their next Primeira Liga encounter on Sunday.