Mourinho's struggles against former clubs continue as Man Utd resume spectacular run of form

The Portuguese's poor run of results against his old sides continued after a late penalty denied Tottenham all three points against the Red Devils

Jose Mourinho is now without a win in his last six matches against his former clubs after Tottenham could only draw 1-1 against Manchester Unite d on their return to Premier League action.

A late penalty from Bruno Fernandes cancelled out Steven Bergwijn’s first-half opener at the Hotspur Stadium on Friday evening to deny Mourinho victory against the side he left 18 months ago.

It means the Portuguese has now lost four and drawn two of his last six matches against his former clubs in all competitions, taking just one point from four Premier League games against and this season.

To add to Mourinho’s frustration, the draw extends what was already the worst winless run of his managerial career. The north London club are now without a victory in seven games in all competitions, losing four and drawing three, their worst run for nearly four years.

That poor run includes a defeat by and penalty shootout loss to Norwich in the immediately prior to the coronavirus shutdown in March, ending any hopes of lifting silverware for this season.

They also face a battle to qualify for the Champions League next campaign, with Friday’s draw leaving them in down eighth place in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who travel to on Sunday.

That stuttering run of form is in sharp contrast to their opponents Manchester United, who are now without defeat in 12 matches, winning eight and drawing four. They have scored 30 goals in that time while conceding just three.

It is the club’s best run of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, eclipsing the 11-match unbeaten run at the start of his Red Devils tenure in December 2018.

That form has raised hopes of securing a place in the Champions League next season, with the club now just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

They also remain in the , where they hold a 5-0 lead first-leg over LASK in the last-16, and the FA Cup, where they take on Norwich in the rearranged quarter-final on June 27.