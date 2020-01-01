Mourinho: Tottenham finishing fourth would be my greatest achievement

Spurs have won eight out of 14 league matches since the Portuguese took over, but they have been robbed of key attacking players due to injury

Jose Mourinho insists that guiding to a top-four finish in the Premier League in the absence of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min would be his greatest achievement as a manager.

Spurs, who were beaten 1-0 by in the last time out, sit fifth in the Premier League, one point behind fourth-placed , who they face at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Since Mourinho took charge, Spurs have managed eight league victories, including three successive wins heading into Saturday's clash at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues having won the reverse fixture against their former boss in December.

The north Londoners, however, have been rocked by injury troubles, most notably to their attacking pair; and Mourinho is under no illusions as to the challenge ahead.

"Would a top-four finish be my greatest feat? In these circumstances, yes," he told a press conference on Friday.

"Sonny and Harry score the majority of Tottenham goals. If we manage to finish fourth without Harry and Sonny would be something incredible for the boys.

"We have to give everything we have."

Should 's ban from the Champions League be upheld, fifth place will mean automatic qualification for UEFA's elite competition but, despite Spurs being third in the form table since Mourinho took over, the Portuguese claims he cannot take full responsibility.

"I am but that's not about me. Not about me," he added when asked if he was proud of Spurs' position in the form table.

"If it was about me, I would even choose to move quickly to July 1 and start the pre-season with my players, without injuries, going to Premier League day one with the same points as everybody else.

"That's not about me, it's about us, that's the club. The boys did fantastic to put themselves back in the positions where we belong, these positions fighting for the top four. The situation is difficult.

"Don't think of any targets, we just want to go match after match and see where this can take us. After three months we went from closer to the relegation positions, which obviously was never a problem.

"But we went from there to be one point behind the top four. Amazing effort by everyone. So now that we're in this position, we earned the right to fight for it."

Despite the potentially pivotal nature of the fixture with Chelsea, Mourinho says Saturday's visit to his former stomping ground is no different to any other occasion he faces one of his previous teams.

"No, not special, one more game. Because I'm a professional, as I've said every time I played my previous clubs, I belong 200 per cent to my club," he said.

"The only different thing will be at the end of the game I can walk from the stadium to my house but I won't take advantage of because I'll go back from the stadium with my players."