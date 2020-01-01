Mourinho: Tottenham aren’t 'transfer window kings' like Liverpool or Chelsea

The Portuguese has told fans not to expect sweeping changes in north London over the next three weeks

manager Jose Mourinho has warned supporters not to expect a spectacular January transfer window, the type of which or might have been able to muster.

Spurs find themselves in something of a hole, having lost striker Harry Kane and midfielder Moussa Sissoko until April at least.

The former , and Chelsea boss has argued that while he might have been able to go out and spend big at his previous clubs, the north London side is very different.

Indeed, he drew comparisons with Liverpool’s situation, with the Reds their guests at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

“Liverpool needed a goalkeeper,” he said. “They went to one of the three best goalkeepers in the world [Alisson Becker]. Boom. How many windows they needed to resolve that? One.

“But we have to do it in a different way. Amazing transfer windows, you need less time. Balanced transfer windows, you need more time and this is the profile [of Tottenham]. For me it’s about time, so more transfer windows [are needed] because we are not going ever to be the transfer window king.”

And Mourinho admitted that his success at Chelsea was at least partially down to the budget that club owner Roman Abramovich was able to afford him.

“Come on!” he said. “That was quite simple. [Abramovich said] 'Which central defender do I want?' 'That one ... thank you very much!'

“At Tottenham, it’s a different challenge. You should look at it in a different way.

“If you tell the truth about Tottenham's situation, it’s not a problem. For me, it’s very enjoyable. I was so happy to come to the club. One of the reasons I was so happy to come was because everything was crystal clear.

“Nothing was promised to me that in this moment, I can say: ‘Oh, it was not truth, I am very disappointed, we didn’t know.’ Everything was honest and clear and I’m giving to the club what I promised, so I don’t mislead [them] either.

“When I came, I didn’t expect Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Ben Davies to be out with injuries. But it doesn’t change my approach to the situation.”

Spurs continue to be associated with a move for forward Krzysztof Piatek.