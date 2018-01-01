Mourinho tells Klopp he needs to start winning trophies: You have nothing to hide

The Manchester United boss, who takes great pride in his CV, has talked up the importance of landing major silverware ahead of a clash with Liverpool

Jose Mourinho has warned Jurgen Klopp that “trophies matter” as a man with three at Manchester United prepares to lock horns again with a Liverpool boss still waiting on his first in England.

A Portuguese coach with an enviable CV has never been shy when it comes to recounting his former glories.

Major silverware has been collected by Mourinho virtually everywhere he has been, with early success at Porto followed by more domestic and European glory at Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and United.

He has made a habit of bringing up his three Premier League title triumphs during trips to Stamford Bridge down the years, and has been discussing his record again ahead of a visit to Anfield on Sunday.

Mourinho will be heading to Merseyside in the midst of a testing 2018-19 campaign, but he does have Community Shield, Carabao Cup and Eurpoa League successes in the bag with United while Premier League title-chasing Klopp has delivered no tangible reward at Liverpool.

The Red Devils boss has said on the importance of securing silverware: “I don’t know, it depends on the way you approach it. I think trophies matter. It matters especially when you have the potential to fight for trophies and especially when you clearly say the objective is to win the trophy.

“I think sometimes to just say it is not very intelligent, but when you have the potential, you have nothing to hide. You know from day one your potential and your desire has a relation with the potential because of saying 'we want to win'.

“Everyone can say that but another is to say the potential in a way you have but I think Jurgen said already they want to win the Premier League, that is their objective.”

Liverpool are staking a strong claim to title glory this season and boast the only remaining unbeaten record in the Premier League.

Club records have been broken by the Reds in taking 42 points from 16 outings to date, with that haul enough to have them one clear of reigning champions Manchester City at the summit.

While they have been a model of consistency so far, an out-of-sorts United side find themselves languishing in sixth spot.

With an eight-point gap to bridge in order to reach the top four, Mourinho has already conceded that a big effort will be required to land a Champions League berth.

He does, however, have the chance to put down another marker at Anfield this weekend, while also getting one over on Klopp and his ongoing efforts to deliver a first trophy for Liverpool since 2012.