Mourinho rejects comparisons between Tottenham and Real Madrid

The Portuguese coach was quick to stress the two sides are very different as he seeks to find the right balance at Spurs

Jose Mourinho has baulked at comparisons between his current team and the side he managed across the 2011-12 season.

During that campaign in , Mourinho saw his star-studded side strike a record 121 times in as they claimed the league title in emphatic fashion.

The veteran manager seems to have found a similar spark at Spurs this season with the club's attack firing freely early on.

More teams

Tottenham have scored the equal most goals (15) in the Premier League so far, while they've scored 19 times across their past four matches in all competitions.

Despite that strong start, Mourinho was quick squash comparisons to Real Madrid and stress overall team cohesion is more important at Spurs.

"No, in Real Madrid, I had amazing, amazing attacking players and we managed to build the team in a certain way," Mourinho said.

"I have to be honest and say we have lots of good attacking players here but we need to give stability to the team because the team needs stability in the back to feel solid, confident – to [be able to] have a go. So we need to find that balance.

"It is a team thing, it’s not just about individuals. We need to be able to play with all these attacking players and have the team with everybody ready to be organised defensively and not to give space to the opponent. And behind, we need to improve in some details – that’s obvious.

"You look to our squad and incredible quality and numbers and options from midfield to attack and we are trying to find solutions and we are trying to be organised.

"Thursday for example Ben Davies played, I think, for the first time as a centre-back in a back four because before it was in a back five."

Article continues below

While all eyes will be on Tottenham's attack when they face in the league on Monday, Mourinho's defence has been bolstered over the summer by the signings of Joe Rodon, Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon.

"Joe Rodon, we just love his potential, his mentality. He needs to work to get there. Matt Doherty has just arrived and he is also adapting," Mourinho said.

"Reguilon, of course, is, especially going forward, an incredible player. He needs also to adapt to the defensive demands of the Premier League. It’s a process."