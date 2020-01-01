‘Mourinho one of greatest and no yesterday’s man’ – Former Spurs star O’Hara baffled by critics of proven winner

The ex-Tottenham midfielder feels it is disrespectful for anyone to question the ability of the Portuguese coach to replicate the success of his past

Jose Mourinho remains “one of the greatest managers” and deserves more respect than to be written off as “yesterday’s man” after taking on a tough job at , says Jamie O’Hara.

The Portuguese was billed by many as the perfect appointment for Spurs when stepping into a role vacated by Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho has delivered success wherever he has been, including previous stints in English football at and .

He has been charged with the task of ending a long wait for major silverware in north London.

Delivering on that remit this season will not be easy, with untimely injuries to the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min conspiring against him.

Mourinho is, however, considered to still be at the very top of his game despite questions being asked of whether he can chase down Premier League foes Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp and other leading coaches across the continent.

Former Spurs midfielder O’Hara has told talkSPORT: “I think it’s disrespectful to be honest, I think that’s bad shout.

“To call him ‘yesterday’s man’ is complete nonsense. It’s not even about having my manager’s hat on, I think it’s out of order.

“Tottenham just beat Man City with a tactical way of playing, and at the end of the day Spurs have got their two best players out, the two players who get up the pitch and make things happen.

“You take those players out of any team in the Premier League, they would struggle, and he’s had to adapt.

“So I disagree with the point that he’s ‘yesterday’s man’, I think it’s unfair.

“Mouringo gets a lot of stick from the press and people talking about the way he plays – he is one of the greatest ever managers to be in the Premier League!

“Since Mourinho had come in Tottenham have gone up and are in the top three in terms of form in the Premier League since he’s taken over.

“They’ve got themselves up to fifth in the league and he’s doing it with a squad that’s really, really struggling.

“For me, he’s still one of the greatest managers.

“Yes, everyone wants to see this dynamic football and Leipzig were fantastic the other night, but you can’t say he’s ‘yesterday’s man’, you just can’t.”

Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 encounter.

They now have it all to do when heading to for the return date of that contest, while things are not getting any easier domestically as Mourinho is due to take in a reunion with Chelsea on Saturday when Tottenham make the short trip to Stamford Bridge.