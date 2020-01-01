Mourinho: Mbappe shouldn't be considered for Ballon d'Or without PSG beating Bayern

The Spurs coach is adamant that team success is a pre-requisite to the ultimate individual recognition, and heaped praise on Angel Di Maria

Jose Mourinho believes Kylian Mbappe shouldn't be considered for the Ballon d'Or until after he wins a title.

The 21-year-old has the chance to do just that on Sunday when face in this season's final.

While Mbappe won his fourth title this season with PSG, and also claimed the 2018 World Cup with , European silverware at club level has so far alluded the young star.

Mourinho has previously praised the Frenchman but was quick to note Mbappe's hopes of a Ballon d'Or crown - which is suspended for 2020 due to worldwide fixture disruption - should rely on him first winning the Champions League.

"I think that you should never win the Ballon d’Or if your team is not successful as a team, so for me if I was the guy to choose the Ballon d’Or then I would only give the Ballon d’Or to players with achievements as a team, which for me means that if Mbappe doesn’t win the Champions League then he shouldn’t be considered," Mourinho told DAZN.

"But that is just the feeling of somebody that is a team man, a team coach, and the team is always more important.

"Honestly, I look to Mbappe and I see a team player, I don’t think he’s thinking about Ballon d’Or, he’s just thinking about adding the Champions League to an already incredible CV that the kid has."

Thomas Tuchel's side boasts numerous stars from Neymar to Mbappe, but it was Angel Di Maria that stole the show in their semi-final win against RB Leipzig.

The Argentine scored and claimed two assists in the 3-0 victory with Mourinho observing Di Maria has become an expert at shining in the shadow of bigger stars.

"Well, when you are in teams where media goes normally in the direction of guys with a certain profile, not just on the pitch but also outside the pitch, I think you always get a little bit underrated," Mourinho said when asked about Di Maria.

"So when you are in Man Utd, like he was, or in like he was, and then you share the dressing room and pitch with [Cristiano] Ronaldo, even if you are amazing you will always be a little bit in the shadow.

"When you go to Paris and you share the pitch with Mbappe and Neymar it is a bit the same. But I think every coach that worked with him has to feel privileged like I feel.

"And we all know how good he is and we all know his contributions to the teams where he is and it is not occasionally that anyone comes back to a Champions League final with a different club."

