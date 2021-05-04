‘Mourinho is like a cat’ – Former Tottenham boss inspires Twitter meltdown after Roma appointment
Football fans have praised the appointment of Jose Mourinho as AS Roma manager, having only recently been sacked by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
The Portuguese tactician’s appointment was announced on Tuesday and he has been handed a three-year deal, which will see him remain with the Serie A club until 2024.
He struggled to convince his employers during his two-year stay with Spurs, failing to win a single trophy and was subsequently relieved of his duties on April 18.
Editors' Picks
The 58-year-old had previously enjoyed success with many of the clubs he had managed, including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Porto, among others.
Mourinho is no stranger to the Serie A having managed Inter Milan in the past, leading the club to win the Champions League title in 2010.
Fans have taken to social media to express their feelings on the appointment of the Portuguese tactician, with many shocked with his quick return to management.