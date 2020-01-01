Mourinho claims Bale can recapture Real Madrid peak at Tottenham

The 31-year-old is set to make his second Spurs debut in Sunday's Premier League match against West Ham

Jose Mourinho believes that Gareth Bale will be able to recapture his best form from his days as soon as he gets up and running at .

Bale rejoined Spurs on a season-long loan in September, having left in 2013 for Madrid in a then world-record transfer.

After recovering from an injury the 31-year-old is in line to make his second Tottenham debut on Sunday when they take on West Ham.

More teams

Though his seven-year spell in Madrid ended with Zinedine Zidane freezing him out of the side, Bale won four titles and two championships with the Blancos and was devastating when at his peak.

Mourinho is of the opinion that when he gets up to speed in north London, Bale still has the ability that once made him the world's most expensive footballer.

“When he reaches his continuity and when he reaches his normal intensity and dynamic, I think he can be the player that people saw, being decisive when he went to Real Madrid in a very similar position,” Mourinho said.

Bale wasn't the only player to arrive at Spurs from Real Madrid this summer, with Sergio Reguilon joining him in making the move. Mourinho said the left-back has given him positive signs about Bale's state of mind.

“It’s great to listen from Sergio Reguilon, who shared the dressing room with him in Madrid, that Gareth looks a different guy,” Mourinho said. “So if he’s happy with us then he goes home and he can share that happiness with family; it’s the best thing that can happen to him."

Article continues below

Though Bale has the ability to play a variety of attacking positions, there is one spot that Mourinho said the Welshman prefers.

“One of the first questions in my first conversation with Gareth was ‘What’s your favourite position?’ I wanted to start from there and he answered," Mourinho continued. "Does that mean he will always be used there? No. Because he will play where the team needs him to play.

“But he was very clear by saying that his favourite position is on the right. It’s not as a No.10, it’s not as a striker, it’s not any more on the left side like he did in the first years of his career at and Tottenham. His favourite position now is on the right side."