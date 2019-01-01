‘Mourinho back at Barcelona would be beautiful’ – Eto’o wants to see Portuguse at Camp Nou

The former Blaugrana striker, who worked with a top coach at Inter and Chelsea, believes the ex-Real Madrid boss would thrive in Catalunya

Jose Mourinho boasts a chequered history when it comes to , but Samuel Eto’o believes seeing the Portuguese in charge of the Liga champions would be “beautiful”.

A manager who has gone to the very top of the game started out in humble beginnings at Camp Nou.

Mourinho acted as a translator for Bobby Robson before going on to become an assistant coach under Louis van Gaal.

Rapid progress was made from there and a return to was made in 2010 when taking the reins at .

Mourinho considers his time at Santiago Bernabeu to have been the most enjoyable of his career, as he delighted in knocking Pep Guardiola’s Barca from their lofty perch.

Eto’o, though, believes the former and boss would be a shrewd appointment for the Blaugrana, even if he has ruffled a few feathers in Catalunya down the years.

The Cameroonian striker said at a event: "It would be beautiful.

"I'd like to ask Jose to come to Mallorca, that would be good, the best city in Spain. But I'd like him at Barca even more."

Eto’o knows all about Mourinho’s coaching qualities having spent time working with him at and Chelsea.

He holds the 56-year-old in the highest regard, adding: "I'm sick of saying that this guy is one of the best people in the world of football.

"I ended my career and the first person to send me a message was this man."

Eto’o added on a coach he enjoyed an historic treble triumph with at Inter in 2010: "All the players fought for him, killed for him."

Mourinho is currently out of work after severing ties with Manchester United in December 2018.

He had been hoping to return to club management over the summer, but is still waiting on the right offer to entice him back into the dugout.

Eto’o, meanwhile, has hung up his boots at the age of 38.

He has retired with a standing secured among the modern day greats, with 370 club goals recorded across spells at the likes of Barca, Inter, Anzhi and Antalyspor.

He is a four-time African Player of the Year and won 118 caps for his country, finding the target 56 times.