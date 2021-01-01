Mount out as Tuchel rings the changes from Lampard era ahead of first Chelsea match against Wolves

The 22-year-old had been a mainstay under the former manager but he has been left out of his new coach's first midfield selection

Mason Mount is among the players left out by Thomas Tuchel from his first Chelsea line-up, to face Wolves.

The England international played 80 times under previous manager Frank Lampard, more than any other player, during his 18 months in charge.

Reece James has also been left out as Callum Hudson-Odoi comes in to play out of position in a 3-4-3 formation as the wing-back.

Tuchel is understood to have studied the game ahead of taking the job and he specifically wanted Cesar Azpilicueta to start as the club's captain.

Kai Havertz is selected although Werner isn't with the pair hoping to end their 11-game goal droughts under their compatriot.

Chelsea have had just one training session under the former PSG manager, in which match tactics were the focus.

The players went straight to the hotel afterwards and did further analysis of Nuno Espirito Santo's team.

Those left out have been given detail on where they stand, including Billy Gilmour who looks increasingly set to go on loan at the end of the transfer window.

Lampard had already considered a loan, with the 19-year-old keen to break into the Scotland team ahead of the European Championships. Indeed, former Chelsea defender and Scotland manager Steve Clarke called for him to make a move.

"Obviously, they haven't played a lot of games since the shutdown [and] Billy has been on the bench for the games that Chelsea have played," Clarke said.

"Listen, Billy is a big prospect and will be a big player for Scotland in the future. Whether the future is in September, or October or November, or whether it's a year it's going to be decided by Billy's performances [and] how he plays if he gets a chance to play.

"It's a position where we are very strong - we have a really good group of midfield players - so it's great to have that competition in that position. In an international environment, you don't always get what you want which is two top players for every position. Billy is certainly in the mix."

Tuchel's line up is not necessarily an indication of each player's long-term future, and he typically changes his selections every week.