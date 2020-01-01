Moukoko makes new piece of Bundesliga history with first Dortmund goal

The 16-year-old broke the record set earlier this year by Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz to equalise for the visitors

Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest goalscorer in history on Friday with his first strike for .

Moukoko became the German top flight's youngest debutant in November, coming off the bench for Erling Haaland against aged just 16 years and one day.

The following weeks have seen him also break the records for the youngest Bundesliga start and the youngest player to feature in the , beating marks set by Nuri Sahin and Celestine Babayaro respectively.

In six appearances for Dortmund, though, Moukoko, who came to the fore for his prodigious scoring rate at youth level, was still waiting for his first senior goal.

That wait is now over as he provided an instant response for Dortmund after they fell behind against Union Berlin on Friday.

The youngster, who started his second consecutive Bundesliga game, was on target on the hour to equalise, just three minutes after Taiwo Awoniyi had fired Union into the lead.

1 – Youssoufa #Moukoko scores his 1st @Bundesliga_EN goal. At the age of 16y 28d, he becomes the youngest goal scorer in Bundesliga history. Historic. #FCUBVB pic.twitter.com/YTqzMgo8EC — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 18, 2020

He breaks the record set six months ago by Florian Wirtz, who was 17 years and 34 days old when he netted for Leverkusen towards the end of the 2019-20 season.

However, Union Berlin struck again on 78 minutes through Marvin Friedrich, who provided the winning goal in a 2-1 victory for the capital side.

Dortmund are keen to get back on track after a rotten run of form which led to coach Lucien Favre losing his job this week, following a 5-1 home drubbing at the hands of .

One of Favre's biggest legacies at the club was his promotion of young talent, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Gio Reyna and Jude Bellingham all receiving ample chances to shine while teenagers; and now Moukoko is keen to become Dortmund's latest sensation.

"I can't do anything about being good at football," he said in an interview with DAZN. "The one who works harder gets rewarded in the end.

"It was always my dream to become a professional football player. And if you have that dream you have to chase it like a lion."