'Moukoko has goalscoring DNA' - Dortmund chief Watzke enthused by teenage sensation

The Bundesliga side's prodigy is on the cusp of a first senior appearance and his club's chief executive officer believes he will deliver the goods

Teenage sensation Youssoufa Moukoko has got goals in his blood, according to CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, who says that the 15-year-old has got scoring in his DNA.

The youth star, who has already won caps for the national team's under-20 side despite being five years younger than the majority of his teammates, is poised to pick up his first call-up ahead of Lucien Favre's side trip to Hertha Berling on November 21.

League rules mean that players have to reach the age of 16 before they can play for the senior squad, with -born Moukoko set to celebrate his birthday the day before, on November 20.

The striker, who moved from his home nation with his father, a German citizen, in 2014, has been training with Favre's first team since January this year and is widely tipped to pick up top-flight minutes before 2020 is out.

In addition, Moukoko is expected to be included on the club's B-list for their campaign, raising the possibility of a cameo that could see him break the longstanding record held by Celestine Babayaro for the youngest player in the top European competition, at 16 years, two months and 25 days.

Former Dortmund treasurer Watzke now has opened up on the youngster's performances, having seen him impress across the club's academy setups, with the 61-year-old professing his excitement at seeing the forward make the move up the ranks.

However, he was quick to caution that the club would not look to push him too hard, given his age and relative inexperience, though hopes are harboured that he can follow in the footsteps of former young sensations like Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

"He has the goal gene," Watzke told Sky Sports Germany. "Whether he's scoring three or four in games for the under-19s, if you're doing them regularly, you definitely have the goal gene.

"But it will be the decision of the coach as to whether or when he plays. He is going to be the youngest of them all, so we have to be careful not to overload him.

"It's ideal to have him [move into the senior team] though. If Haaland needs a break, then maybe Favre will try out Youssoufa."