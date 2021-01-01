Motsepe on Caf presidency: 'Don’t count your chickens before they hatch'

All is set for the South African billionaire to be announced as leader of the continent's football governing body in a few days time

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe says he is not yet regarding himself as Caf president despite a vote of acclamation waiting for him at Friday’s elective annual general meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

Motsepe is all but confirmed as the new Caf boss, since the Court of Arbitration for Sports maintained outgoing president Ahmad Ahmad’s ban by Fifa on Monday. The Malagasy only had his sanction reduced from five to two years.

With the other three Caf presidency hopefuls Ivorian Jacques Anouma, Senegal Football Federation boss Augustin Senghor and Mauritanian Yahya stepping aside at the weekend to back Motsepe, Ahmad was the remaining stumbling block to Motsepe's ascendancy to the Caf throne.

The South African is, however, not rushing to view himself as Ahmad’s successor.

“I was always taught that don’t count your chickens before they hatch‚” said Motsepe as per Sowetan Live.

“At the right time, we will come and talk to the media because I have a duty to the media and the people of this country who love football. We had a press conference recently with all the people from the continent where Dr Irvin Khoza and Dr Danny Jordaan made some excellent remarks.

“There are some legitimate issues where I have a duty to engage‚ so we will have time to sit down and really deal with all of these issues. So‚ we will have a press conference at the right time.”

After talks brokered by Fifa president Gianni Infantino in recent weeks, a pact was reached which will see Senghor Yahya assuming the roles of Caf first and second vice-president respectively.

Anouma exchanged his candidature for the post of special advisor.

Motsepe is now set to succeed Ahmad whose tenure proved to be eventful but largely unsuccessful.

If confirmed on Friday, Motsepe will become the first South African to head the continental football governing body.

For a second straight term, Motsepe would also become another Caf president from the Cosafa region to lead African football after Madagascan Ahmad.

Motsepe is also set to relinquish his role as Mamelodi Sundowns president, with the task handed to one of his sons as per his announcement during the launch of his manifesto.

Friday’s Caf elective annual general meeting will now see the polls for the executive committee and Fifa council members taking place in Rabat, Morocco.