Moses Simon praises Levante's fighting spirit after Celta Vigo win

The Super Eagles attacker was on parade for the entire duration as Paco Lopez's men sealed their eighth win of the season

Moses Simon has praised his Levante teammates for their 'good' fighting spirit after thrashing Celta Vigo 4-1 in Saturday's La Liga encounter.

The Frogs bounced back from their 2-0 loss to Deportivo Alaves last weekend with an emphatic victory away win at the Abanca-Balaidos.

A brace from Jose Luis Morales and lone efforts from Coke and Borja Mayoral handed the visitors three points as they moved to 12th in the La Liga table.

The encounter was the first time Simon played full 90 minutes in the Spanish top-flight and the Nigeria international has vowed to keep working hard.

"Thank you Lord for the victory, it was a good fight from the team. We will keep working hard and make the fans proud," Simon tweeted.

The 23-year-old will be looking to make his eighth league appearance for Levante when they host Real Madrid at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on February 24.