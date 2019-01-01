Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech scores as Ajax decimate Vitesse

The Morocco international bagged his 20th goal of the season to lead the Sons of the Gods to an emphatic victory at Johan Cruijff Arena

Hakim Ziyech was on target as walloped Vitesse 4-2 in Tuesday’s Dutch Eredivisie encounter.

The international was handed his 27th league appearance by manager Erik ten Hag and he impressed, helping his side to strengthen their lead on the table.

Ziyech opened the scoring in the 41st minute after receiving a pass from Dusan Tadic to ignite the goals surge.

Tadic added the second goal 14 minutes later and Matthijs De Ligt further increased the lead in the 58th minute.

Navarone Foor reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 66th minute but Tadic found the back of the net again from the penalty spot to complete his brace and render Oussama Darfalou’s strike eight minute before the time a consolation.

Moments before the end of the match, Vitesse’s Matus Bero was shown his second yellow and was subsequently sent off.

Ziyech featured for 63 minutes before he was substituted for David Neres while goalkeeper Andre Onana was on parade for the entire duration of the game.

The 26-year-old winger has now scored 16 goals in the league and 20 in all competitions this season.

The victory saw Ajax open a three-point gap on the table and will hope to increase their winning streak to five games when they clash with Hotspur for their semi-final game on April 30.

Ziyech will look forward to replicating the impressive club performances for Morocco in the 2019 in .

The Atlas Lions start their campaign in the tournament against Namibia on June 23 before they take on on June 28 and wrap up their Group D games against on July 1.