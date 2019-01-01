Morocco's El-Arabi scores in Olympiacos defeat to Bayern Munich

The Morocco forward opened the scoring at Karaiskakis Stadium but his effort was not enough to help the hosts avoid defeat

Youssef El-Arabi scored a goal as Olympiacos bowed to a 3-2 loss against .

The 32-year-old found the target with his header in the 23rd minute to put Pedro Martins' side ahead of their visitors in Tuesday's Uefa fixture.

The goal was El-Arabi's fifth across all competitions this season, including his four efforts in the Greek .

The lead was, however, cancelled out by Robert Lewandowski, who inspired Bayern Munich's fight-back with an equaliser in the 34th minute before scoring his second goal of the night two minutes after the hour-mark.

Second-half substitute Corentin Tolisso secured the win for the German giants with his goal in the 75th minute despite Guilherme's goal for Olympiacos four minutes later.

El-Arabi and 's Yassine Meriah were in action from start to finish while Guinea's Mohamed Mady Camara featured for 88 minutes.

The defeat leaves Olympiacos rooted at the bottom of Group B with just a point after three matches.