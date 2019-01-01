Morocco: Halilhodzic pleased with players’ spirit against Burkina Faso

The Atlas Lions played out to a 1-1 draw in the Bosnian boss’ first game in charge of the North African nation

boss Vahid Halilhodzic saw enough in his players’ performance against Burkina Faso to be optimistic for future challenges awaiting his side.

The Atlas Lions drew 1-1 with the Stallions at Stade de Marrakech on Friday evening in what was the Bosnian manager’s maiden game in charge of the North Africans.

Morocco had to fight back after falling behind to a Cyrille Bayala goal in the 71st minute, with Zouhair Feddal netting the equalizer with two minutes of normal time to play.

Halilhodzic was satisfied with his team’s showing and praised them for their reaction to Burkina Faso’s goal.

“After the goal conceded against Burkina Faso, the team did not give up,” Halilhodzic said after the game.

"This first match showed us many positives, even though we lacked offensive efficiency.

“Today (Friday) we played against a quality team with a homogeneous group who have been playing together for years.

"The technical staff will keep looking for the best solutions to help the national team progress.”

Morocco face Niger in Marrakech on Tuesday, September 10 as Halilhodzic searches for his first victory in charge of the Atlas Lions.