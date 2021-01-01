‘If the money isn’t there, Liverpool can’t spend’ – Owen sees FSG running Reds ‘properly’ despite transfer frustration

The former striker can appreciate why Jurgen Klopp wants to add another defender to his ranks, but he may not get his wish in January

Michael Owen says owners Fenway Sports Group continue to “run the club properly”, with Jurgen Klopp having to accept that he may face transfer frustration in January.

Many expected the reigning Premier League champions to have dipped into the winter market by now.

Injury struggles have been hindering the cause at Anfield for several weeks, with key men being laid low across the field.

Defensive options have been hit particularly hard, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez picking up long-term keen problems.

Their absence was expected to see Klopp make efforts to bolster his ranks at the next opportunity, with several centre-half targets being mooted.

There has, however, been no movement on Merseyside and Liverpool are having to make do as they scratch around for form in a season that is in danger of crumbling around them.

Owen says that may be down to a lack of funds in a coronavirus-affected world, with even English title holders needing to accept that they cannot live beyond their means.

The former Reds striker has told BT Sport, with Klopp putting academy graduate Rhys Williams back into his starting XI for a 3-2 defeat to : “He decided against it in the game at Anfield, he obviously played with his midfield pairing at the back [Jordan Henderson and Fabinho].

“He’s gone with the youngster Williams this time. I think he made it abundantly clear in his interviews this week that he would like a centre-half.

“But the people that hold the purse strings, it’s their decision and you’ve got to run the club properly.

“If the money is not there, the money is not there.

“Hopefully, fingers crossed for Liverpool, a few of the injuries are going to start coming back in the coming months.”

Klopp has been playing his cards close to his chest when it comes to possible additions, with the German refusing to be drawn on the identity of any supposed defenders in his sights.

He has admitted to holding recruitment talks, though, but the clock is ticking if any moves are to be made to get fresh faces on board before the next deadline passes.