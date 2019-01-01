Monaco boss Henry explains foul-mouthed confrontation with Strasbourg's Lala

The former Arsenal man, who manages the Ligue 1 side was displeased with what he perceived as time-wasting during his team's 5-1 defeat

Monaco head coach Thierry Henry stated that he felt the sight of Kenny Lala time-wasting was "too much" after television cameras caught him seemingly launching a foul-mouthed rant at the Strasbourg defender on Saturday.

The Frenchman’s troubled tenure at the helm of the principality club took another turn for the worse as his side slumped to a 5-1 defeat at Stade Louis II to leave them second-from-bottom in Ligue 1 and facing relegation.

Veteran defender Naldo was sent off seven minutes into his second league appearance for the 2016-17 champions, while Cesc Fabregas endured a home debut to forget following his switch from the Premier League to link up with his former Arsenal team-mate.

Radamel Falcao had given the hosts hope by pulling the score back to 2-1, at which point Henry felt that wing-back Lala was taking liberties over a lengthy throw-in.

“I said it needed to stop, it was too much,” the 41-year-old told his post-match news conference.

“We are fighting against everything. If there is that as well…it needs to stop.”

However, the French football authorities might take a dim view of Henry's outburst, after broadcaster Canal Plus caught the exchange on its microphones and published a subtitled clip Twitter.

While informing Lala that “it's the 43rd minute” and adding “oh, come on, stop now, it's enough”, Henry appeared to use a French insult which translates as “grandson of a b****” or “your grandmother is a w****”.

The former Belgium assistant coach has endured a torrid spell in his first senior management position, managing only four wins in 19 games since he was appointed last October.

Article continues below

Five draws means that he has also lost more games than his other results combined, with 10 defeats at the helm.

He has made a number of transactions so far in the January transfer window as he looks to salvage his disastrous start so far but, barring an unexpected turnaround in fortunes, the 1998 World Cup winner may see his three-year deal cut short on the Riviera.

Monaco are back in action on Tuesday at home to Metz in the Coupe de France before travelling to Dijon next weekend.