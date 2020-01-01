Molla Wague: Amiens sign Mali and Nantes midfielder

The Mali international will spend the 2020-21 season with the Unicorns after temporarily leaving the Canaries

French Ligue 2 side have announced the signing of Molla Wague on a season-long loan from .

The 29-year-old midfielder teamed up with the Canaries in 2019 after ending his two-year stay with Italian club .

The Mali international only featured in nine games for Christian Gourcuff’s men last campaign and has joined the Unicorns to enjoy more playing time.

“Amiens SC is pleased to announce the arrival at the club of Molla Wague, in the form of a loan, from FC Nantes,” read a statement from the club website.

“He will bring his experience to Luka Elsner's squad for the coming season.”

Wague started his career with Les Andelys academy and played for Romilly Pont Saint-Pierre, Rouen and youth teams.

The midfielder was promoted to the Vikings senior team in 2010 and featured 49 times for the side before leaving for to join Granada in 2014.

Wague did not make a single league appearance for the Nasrids as he spent his time on loan with Udinese and .

The 29-year-old signed for the White and Blacks permanently in the summer of 2017 but also spent most of his time away from the club on loan.

Wague featured for Championship clubs and before he permanently signed for Nantes.

The midfielder featured for U19 team before he switched his allegiance to Mali, making his international debut in 2013.

Wague has since made 39 appearances for the West Africans and was part of the side to the 2013 in .

The midfielder could make his debut for Amiens when they take on Paris FC in their next league game on September 12.