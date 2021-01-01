Mokwena showers Motsepe with praise after Caf presidential coronation

The tactician has spoken highly of the outgoing and incoming club president at Mamelodi Sundowns

Co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has congratulated Mamelodi Sundowns owner Dr Patrice Motsepe after he was confirmed as Confederation of African Football president on Friday.

Motsepe emerged as an unopposed presidential candidate at Caf during the organization’s 43rd Ordinary General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

With the backing of Fifa chief Gianni Infantino, Motsepe was named as the replacement for outgoing Ahmad Ahmad and will be in charge for the four next years.

On behalf of the club, Mokwena showered the 59-year-old with praise, saying he is a capable leader who is ascending to his rightful position.

''I think we must be excited for African football to get a leader such as Dr. Motsepe,'' Mokwena told the media on Friday.

''And first for us is to congratulate him on ascending to power and ascending to his rightful position as the leader of African football.

'' The coronation couldn't have been given to anyone more deserving and more capable of leading us into a new era as Africans involved in this beautiful game.

''So, for us is to congratulate and at the same time wish him all the best.

''The work that he's done for South African football, his hard work, his dedication, his foresight has allowed him to be recognized as one of the best leaders on the continent and therefore we know because we've worked very closely with him.

''We know the amount of hours that he put in and how meticulous he is with regards to his leadership principles.'

''So, it really does excite us, at this point in time it's all about ushering into a new era of African football and hopefully, we get to witness the greatness that is ahead for the Africa continent.''

With his appointment now official, Motsepe is expected to step aside from his position at Sundowns with his eldest child and son, Tlhopie, set to succeed him as the new man in charge at the Brazilians and wife, Dr Rejoice Simelane, set to serve as the club's vice-president.

Mokwena says Motsepe junior is a capable individual and the coach is confident he will succeed in filling his father's shoes.

''And of course, we are excited because it means new leadership comes in at Mamelodi Sundowns. The fortunate part is that the president has always been one to prepare people and also give opportunities to people to lead. And we are excited to welcome in new leadership with his son Tlhopie Motsepe and Dr. Rejoice and the rest of the board,'' added Mokwena.

''It was never a one-man show at Mamelodi Sundowns, they've always [worked together] - with the president leading of course - but with the support and hard work of the board.

''Although his departure will leave a void, we are fortunate to have people with equal capacity and a lot of potentials to take over and again direct the club into a new space.

''It's exciting times, not just for African football but also for us as Mamelodi Sundowns as we get into the new era. And we are excited and looking forward to it.

''We wish the president all the best.''