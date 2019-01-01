Mohun Bagan’s Kibu Vicuna wary of Gokulam Kerala's strike force

The Mohun Bagan coach remained cautious ahead of facing the Durand Cup 2019 champions…

The last time and faced each other was back in August in the Durand Cup final where Gokulam had the last laugh as they defeated the Green and Maroons 2-1 to clinch the title.

This time, the Maroon and Greens face an in-form Gokulam side who has two wins in two matches and are looking like title contenders in the .

Bagan’s Spanish boss Jose Antonio Vicuna, though, refused to take this match as an opportunity for revenge. He said, “This is a different league. Of course, we remember the Durand Cup encounter. It was the final. It was a very tight and even game.

“Gokulam (Kerala) have got good results in their last two matches. But I think we can get a positive result tomorrow (Monday).”

Gokulam’s biggest strength is their attack force which consists of Trinidad and Tobago international Marcus Joseph and former Mohun Bagan striker Henry Kisekka.

Both Joseph and Kisekka are in fine form and have already scored one and two goals respectively in the I-League. Vicuna though suggested that they don’t have specific plans for the star strikers.

“No special plan but we have to take care of them. They are very good players and we have to be careful. They scored against us. They are getting the goals. They are two of the most important players in Gokulam. (Henry) Kisekka is getting the goals, in fact, both of them (are scoring). We will try to tighten our backline as well.”

The Kolkata giants released Spanish striker Salvador Perez (Salva Chamorro) and the coach confirmed that the club is close to signing his replacement.

"We are looking for Salva's (Chamorro) replacement. We are close. Beitia is fit to play," Vicuna signed off.