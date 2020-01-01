Mohun Bagan’s Kibu Vicuna - In a derby, the teams are equally strong

The Mohun Bagan boss suggested that he has full faith in the abilities of new striker Papa Babacar Diawara…

start the Kolkata derby as favourites as they are at the top of the table with 14 points from seven matches.

The Green and Maroons are also on a five-match unbeaten streak but Spanish Kibu Vicuna refused to tag themselves as favourites against rivals East Bengals.

“Every derby is special. The dynamics of the two teams are different but in derbies everyone is equal. Not just Kolkata Derby but this is true around the world. We are in a good mood and we are focused on this match.”

When asked if the recent news of the merger between Mohun Bagan and will have any impact on the morale of the team ahead of the big game, Vicuna said, “We are coming from a good result. We are just focusing on tomorrow's game. The most important thing is to focus on the game. It is a very important game because we are playing against a very good team.”

This will be the second Kolkata derby for Kibu Vicuna as the coach of Mohun Bagan. The last time they faced the arch-rivals in Calcutta Football League (CFL), the match ended without goals.

Speaking about the difference between the two derbies, the Spaniard suggested, “Main difference is both the teams are better prepared. The other thing is that last time only three foreigners could play and now we can play five. In that match perhaps we did a little bit better but overall it was equal.”

Mohun Bagan’s new recruit Papa Babacar Diawara has already appeared in three matches in the club’s shirt but is yet to make an impact. But Vicuna has full faith in the striker’s ability as he felt that the new player must be given some more time to gel with the team.

“I don't doubt his abilities. He is a very good player. He has played for a club like . He needs to be patient and we need to be patient with him. They need time. When you come to a different team with the different style it takes time. I am sure he will be an important player for us.”

Mohun Bagan have been conceding goals from set-pieces. have Lalrindika Ralte and Juan Mera who are lethal from set-pieces. “Every team is conceding goals from set-pieces. It's true that the last goal we conceded was from a corner. Didika (Ralte) has a lethal left foot. They also have (Juan) Mera who is a very good player.”