Mohammed Kudus: Ghana star reacts to winning Dutch double with Ajax 

The 20-year-old reacts to clinching the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup titles

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has expressed his delight at wining the double with Dutch side Ajax.

The 20-year-old and his club were crowned league champions on Sunday after a 4-0 triumph over Emmen in the Eredivisie.

The victory came barely a month after The Lancers beat Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 to win the Dutch Cup.

"A bright light at the end of this tight tunnel. Honoured to be an 'Ajacied' and this XXXV history. More lights for sons of the [light]," former Right to Dream Academy midfielder Kudus posted on social media on Monday.

The two titles are Kudus' first in his professional career and signify a good start to his Ajax career, having joined the club from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland last summer.

"Elated to join Ajax and braced for the future because it’s a special place with a new culture and challenges," the youngster said after completing his move last year.

"I considered No.34 [as a jersey choice] but I dedicate my signing to Abdelhak “Appie” Nouri, a brother in faith to keep his dreams alive.

"I owe this to all the staff and teammates at FCN [Nordsjaelland] and RtD [Right to Dream]. I look forward to further developing and winning with the team and fans. Officially a lion with the Lancers and 'de Godenzonen'."

Kudus made 14 appearances and scored two goals to help Ajax win the league title. He opened his scoring account in a 5-1 victory over Heerenveen last October before finding the back of the net again during a 4-2 triumph over Sparta Rotterdam in February.

Despite winning two titles, Kudus' season has been heavily affected by injury situations.

Just when he was beginning to get into his element in Amsterdam, the attacker suffered a meniscus injury on his Champions League debut against Liverpool, a situation which forced him into the treatment room until January.

A setback on his return in January sent him back to the sidelines for one more month and he has struggled to recapture his pre-injury form for Ajax, despite playing for Ghana, for whom he scored once and provided two assists in two international games in March.