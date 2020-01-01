Kudus: Ghana prodigy wows team-mate Promes with sensational start to Ajax career

The Netherlands winger shares his opinion on the 20-year-old following an outstanding league performance on Saturday

international and attacker Quincy Promes has expressed his amazement by the early exploits of new club additions Mohammed Kudus and Antony dos Santos.

The duo, who joined Erik ten Hag's outfit earlier this year, are enjoying a fine start to their time in Amsterdam following outstanding performances in the opening games of the Dutch Eredivisie.

Kudus, who was acquired from Danish fold Nordsjaelland in July, was adjudged Man of the Match on his debut on matchday two. In Saturday's matchweek three fixture, he assisted the match-winner, scored by Antony.

"I am pleasantly surprised that they [Kudus and Antony] are already making a difference," Promes told Voetbal International.

"You know that if a player goes abroad he can have adaptation problems. I think those guys don't have much of that.

"They are well received and luckily they translate it on the field."

Promes took a deeper look at Saturday's hard-fought win over Vitesse Arnhem, Ajax having to finish the game with 10 men after Edson Alvarez was sent off one minute to half-time.

The Dutch star scored first for the hosts in the 21st minute before Riechedly Bazoer drew Vitesse level on 56 minutes.

Kudus then went on a surging run to set up Antony for the winner for Ajax 20 minutes to full-time.

"In the beginning, they had two good chances, but then we took the lead and there was nothing wrong," Promes said.

"The red card changed the game. With 10 men you have to run extra. The team deserves compliments.

"We went very deep to find out. to turn it around, it was a heavy pot."

Kudus will be hoping to reproduce his fine showing in their next league match away to Groningen on Sunday.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder joined Ajax on a five-year deal after being linked to , , and .

On Friday, he was listed by among a squad of 23 players invited for an international friendly game against Mali on October 9.

He will be looking to make his third appearance for the Black Stars after a scoring debut against last year and a second-half appearance against Sao Tome and Principe four days later.