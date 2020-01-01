Mohammed Aziz double powers RS Berkane into Caf Confederation Cup final

The Orange Boys will face either Pyramids or Horoya in Rabat after their captain inspired them to a last-four triumph over Ghazelle de Sousse

Mohammed Aziz was the hero as RS Berkane defeated Hassania Agadir 2-1 to book their place in the Caf Confederation Cup final.

Having silenced Egyptian Premier League side Al Masry in the quarter-final, the Orange Boys defeated their cross-city rivals to stand a chance of competing for the title.

35-year-old defender Aziz, was influential, scoring a penalty in each half which rendered Imad Kimaoui’s first-half effort to a mere consolation.

Going into the clash staged at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, on-form Hassania had only lost once in 12 games played in this term’s Confederation Cup, however, they were unable to navigate their way past Tarik Sektioui’s men.

20 minutes into the keenly contested clash, Berkane were awarded a penalty after Iajour Mouhssine was brought down in the goal area by Soufiane Bouftini. Initially, referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo had waved off an appeal, but VAR replays reversed the Congolese arbiter’s decision as Bouftini was cautioned for his reckless challenge.

Captain Aziz stepped forward to slot the subsequent kick past goalkeeper Abderrahman El Houasli whose hand touched the ball.



Ghazelle de Sousse levelled matters nine minutes later through Kimaoui who fired into the net after Issoufou Dayo’s failed clearance from a freekick fell to his path.



In the 39th minute, Mouhssine headed the ball into an empty net, albeit, the goal was chalked off after a prolonged VAR review. Burkina Faso’s Dayo was adjudged to have been in an offside position when his initial header off Omar Namsaoui’s freekick was saved by El Houasli.

A minute after the hour mark, Sektioui’s team got the desired victory after Aziz completed his double from the penalty mark after Amine Sadiki was punished for handling the ball while trying to cut out a cross from the right.



HUSA tried to launch a comeback, nevertheless, they were very poor in the final third with their opponents putting up a solid defensive showing.



With this result, RS Berkane will square up against Pyramids or Guinea’s Horoya in the final billed for Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on October 25. The Moroccans lost to on penalties in 2019 final.