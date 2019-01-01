Live Scores
Opinion

Mohamed Salah to retain African Player of the Year prize, according to Goal readers

Comments()
Getty
The Liverpool star has been tipped to emerge as Africa’s best, with the 26-year-old getting majority of all of the votes cast

Mohamed Salah will beat Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane to the 2018 African Player of the Year crown, according to Goal readers.

With the Aiteo Caf awards set for Tuesday evening in Dakar, we asked our readers to select their preferred winner and the outcome was a resounding victory for the Egypt international.

Salah has been in fine form for Liverpool this season – scoring 13 goals in the English Premier League as the Reds top the log. The 26-year-old received 73 percent of the total votes cast.

Gabon and Arsenal ace, Aubameyang who was named as Africa’s best in 2015 and equalled Yaya Toure and Michael Essien’s record for being among the finalists five times in a row is rated as an outsider with 13 percent of the votes.

Senegal’s Mane placed third with just eight percent. Our poll result merely reinforces the widely held view that Salah is odds-on for this year's prize, which will be presented at a special ceremony in Dakar, Senegal tonight.

Next article:
Iraq 3 Vietnam 2: Ali Adnan's late free-kick seals opening win
Next article:
'I am not a greenkeeper!' - Guardiola rejects Liverpool's long grass accusation
Next article:
What is Kylian Mbappe's net worth and how much does the PSG star earn?
Next article:
What happened to Oscar? The ex-Chelsea wonderkid paid £21m a year in China
Next article:
PSG convinced Neymar 'feels good' amid Barcelona return talk
Close