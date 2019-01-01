Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Joel Matip and Naby Keita win Champions League title with Liverpool

The Reds ended their title drought in style at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano with a victory over the Lilywhites

’s Mohamed Salah, ’s Sadio Mane, ’s Joel Matip and Guinea’s Naby Keita have won the Uefa with on Saturday.

Goals from Salah and Divock Origi helped Jurgen Klopp’s men clinch a 2-0 victory over their English rivals Hotspur in Madrid.

Despite an impressive season, the Reds missed out on the Premier League title by a point to .

Liverpool have now been boosted by winning the top European club trophy, and so ending a seven-year title drought, having last won a diadem in 2012 [League Cup].

Salah scored five goals in 12 games in the competition while Mane had four goals in 13 appearances.

Keita was limited to six appearances due to injury while Matip played eight times for the Reds in the tournament.

On the international scene, the African stars will hope to play a key role for , Senegal, and Guinea in the 2019 , which kicks off on June 21.