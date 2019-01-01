Mohamed Salah offers Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk PFA warning

The Netherlands defender has been an inspiration in the Liverpool defence as the Reds continue to battle Manchester City for the title

Mohamed Salah has congratulated his PFA Player of the Year successor Virgil van Dijk on his achievement, but warned the Dutch defender not to rest on his laurels as a result.

Van Dijk’s monstrous defensive showings saw him beat off challenges from the likes of teammate Sadio Mane, trio Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, and star Eden Hazard.

Salah, who won the award last year, was quick to send his wishes to the centre-back, sending a congratulatory tweet even before the announcement was made official.

Congrats big man.

Well deserved!

PFA player of the year 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/qdCzpXuSRz — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 28, 2019

He followed it up with a cryptic post on his Instagram story, captioning a picture from his yoga celebration after scoring against Chelsea: "Just be careful and don't win all the awards this year... Otherwise you know what will happen next year!"

On the back of an award-laden debut campaign at Liverpool, Salah was not only left out of the POTY shortlist but was excluded from the PFA Team of the Year despite his goalscoring exploits.

The international currently tops the goalscorers’ chart with 21 goals and is on his way to retain the division’s Golden Boot.

He will, however, hope to continue his ruthlessness in front of goal as Liverpool look to pile pressure on league leaders Manchester City in the final two games of the season.

In June and Jule, the 26-year-old will hope to lead to 2019 glory.

The Pharaohs are hosts of the finals and are in Group A with Zimbabwe, DR Congo and .