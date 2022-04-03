Moffi scores as Mbappe and Neymar propel PSG past Lorient

Terem Moffi scored Lorient’s only goal as the Merlucciidaes were brushed aside 5-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s Ligue 1 fixture.

The Nigeria international was on target in the second half, however, that could not stop them from crumbling against the Parisians.

Still fresh from their 3-0 defeat to AS Monaco before the international break, Mauricio Pochettino’s team welcomed the Merlucciidaes to Paris - aiming to bounce back to winning ways.

They made that intention known as early as the 12th minute with Neymar firing past goalkeeper Matthieu Dreyer thanks to an assist from Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe doubled PSG’s advantage in the 28th minute as he curled Idrissa Gueye’s assist home.

For Lorient, they could not muster any shot on target as they were comfortable holding back to keep the scoreline respectable.

Nevertheless, Christophe Pelissier’s team stepped up their game in the second half to reduce the deficit through Moffi six minutes before the hour mark.

The Nigerian took advantage of Achraf Hakimi’s poor square pass to Marquinhos before stabbing the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma - who was slow to react.

Having in mind that the visitors could level matters, the hosts woke from their slumber to increase their lead Mbappe who skipped past a defender before finding the bottom corner of Dreyer.

In the 73rd minute, the Frenchman turned provider to Argentian superstar Lionel Messi who scored for the first time in eight league outings.

Neymar completed his double in the 90th minute as PSG sealed a comfortable win while former Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos was booed with every touch of the ball by the home fans.

Moffi was substituted for Quentin Boisgard in the 77th minute, while Mali international Ibrahima Kone was subbed off for Senegal’s Sambou Soumanob in the 68th minute.

Burkina Faso international Dango Ouattara featured was replaced with 13 minutes left on the clock by Armand Lauriente, whereas, Guinea Bissau international Houboulang Mendes was on parade from start to finish.

On the other hand, Gueye and Hakimi played all 90 minutes while Senegal’s Abdou Diallo was not dressed for action.

Following this result, PSG remain at the summit of the French topflight with 68 points from 30 matches, while Lorient occupy the 16th position with just 28 points from the same number of games.