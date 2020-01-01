Modou Barrow: Gambian winger leaves Reading for South Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

The 27-year-old has sent his goodbye message to the Royals after completing a permanent switch to the Asian country

Modou Barrow has ended his three-year spell at Reading to join South Korean outfit Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

The Gambia international joins the reigning Korean after spending the 2019-20 campaign on loan in the Turkish Super Lig with Denizlispor.

Barrow joined Reading from Championship rivals in 2017, and he scored 14 goals in 82 appearances across all competitions for the Royals.

His last appearance in the Championship was in August 2019 when he featured in Reading's 3-1 loss to .

Earlier this season, Barrow moved to for first-team football after struggling for regular playing time in , however, his temporary stint in Denizlispor was marred by off-field issues after he went AWOL during the coronavirus crisis.

He played 24 league matches for the Roosters and he had three goals to his name.

After completing the move to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Monday, Barrow took to social media to pen his farewell note and also praised Reading fans for their support during his time at the club.

“The time has come for me to accept a new challenge in my career. As a professional football player we look forward to challenges and improving but to say goodbye sometimes is always the hardest," Barrow tweeted.

“I would like to say I am grateful for the fond memories and great time spent with you all at Reading FC. To all the wonderful staff, I enjoyed working with you all.

“Special thank you to the amazing fans who show up come rain, come sunshine supporting and cheering us to reach our goals. For this I say a big thank you till we meet again once a Royal always a Royal, you guys will always be in my heart.”

He will be aiming to help Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors retain their K-League title this year, having won it in the last three seasons.

They are second in the South Korean top-flight standings with 26 points after 12 games and three points behind leaders Ulsan.