Minnesota United rolls over San Jose, Gonzalez gets first FC Dallas win

The new man in charge in Texas earned his first win with the club while Minnesota rolled to a comfortable win over the Earthquakes

also rolled to a win, with Darwin Quintero the star of the night in a 3-0 victory over the .

The Colombian opened the scoring from the penalty spot before setting up Miguel Ibarra for the Loons second of the night.

A Harold Cummings own goal and some poor finishing from San Jose made sure of the result for Minnesota, keeping the Loons perfect with two wins from their opening two fixtures of the season.

Luchi Gonzalez earned his first win as the head coach for , the Texas outfit rolling to a 2-0 victory over an side playing without star man Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Reto Ziegler opened the scoring from the penalty spot for the home side just after the break following Diego Polenta high kick on Matt Hedges, but it was a stunner from Bryan Acosta, his first goal, that locked up the win.

Paxton Pomykal's cut-back from the line found Acosta just outside the Galaxy box and he struck a brilliant first-timer to give FCD's new manager a first win.

In Seattle, the Sounders continued their flying start to the season, scoring twice early on to put away the 2-0.

Kelvin Leerdam scored his second of the young season, firing home following a goalmouth scramble just five minutes in, and Raul Ruidiaz followed up three minutes later by pouncing on a deflection that gave the home side a commanding lead it would never relinquish.

Zack Steffen's penalty stop helped set the stage for a 2-0 win for the over the New Revolution.

Gyasi Zardes had headed the Crew in front in first half, but Diego Fagundez had a chance to pull New England level on the hour mark from the spot, only to see a sprawling Steffen palm his attempt away. Zardes slid a second home on a counterattack deep into stoppage time to make sure of the result for the visiting Crew.

A CJ Sapong goal five minutes into stoppage time earned a 1-1 draw for the . Dom Dwyer had opened the scoring early in the second half for , sneaking in behind to poke home after an ambitious flick forward from Nani. A Jorge Corrales red card also left the Fire to finish the match down a man, but Sapong was able to rise highest and head home a Przemyslaw Frankowski cross deep into stoppage time to earn the draw.

The stayed unbeaten on the young season, following up an opening-weekend draw with a 2-1 win over the on Saturday.

Saphir Taider put the Impact in front on the half-hour mark, but a rocket of a hit from Memo Rodriguez had the Dynamo back on level terms five minutes later. The home side found a winner late on through Mauro Manotas, who tapped home from just in front following a driven Romell Quioto cross.

also stayed unbeaten, winning for the first time in 2019 thanks to an Albert Rusnak penalty that helped the side to a 1-0 result against the .