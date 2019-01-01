MLS Review: De Boer's Atlanta woes continue, Nani lifts Orlando City

The Five Stripes were upstaged by FC Dallas on Saturday – leaving the defending champs without a home victory in the league this season

Frank de Boer's suffered another defeat as its stuttering title defence continued, while Nani's late winner saw past the .

Lowly Atlanta was upstaged by 2-1 on Saturday – leaving De Boer's side without a victory at home in the league this season.

Atlanta attempted 22 shots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Jesus Ferreira and Bryan Acosta silenced the hosts.

Josef Martinez converted a penalty deep into stoppage time but it was merely a consolation for Atlanta, which has only won three games in all competitions since former and boss De Boer replaced Gerardo Martino.

Atlanta is second from bottom in the Eastern Conference with five points from six matches, while Dallas are fourth in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, ex- winger and Portuguese star Nani led Orlando to a 1-0 win against the visiting Whitecaps.

Nani deflected Sacha Kljestan's 88th-minute shot beyond Vancouver goalkeeper Zac MacMath for his fourth MLS goal since arriving from CP.

Former midfielder Nicolas Gaitan set up two goals in 's 4-1 rout of the winless , who ended the match with 10 men.

After Colorado's Kei Kamara canceled out Nemanja Nikolic's opener prior to halftime, the Fire scored three unanswered goals following the break via C.J. Sapong, Djordje Mihailovic and Aleksandar Katai.

Rapids midfielder Jack Price was sent off with four minutes remaining in Chicago to compound Colorado's misery.

Elsewhere, New edged 1-0, ended their winless start to the season by defeating 3-1, accounted for 3-0 and the crushed 4-1.