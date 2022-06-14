MLS and Apple TV strike $2.5 billion deal to provide exclusive match coverage for 10 years

The deal will see all games in the United States men's top flight league and Leagues Cup matches broadcast

MLS and Apple have come to an agreement over a 10-year broadcast deal worth $2.5 billion (£2bn).

The deal will see all MLS and Leagues Cup matches broadcast on Apple TV.

However, the agreement does not necessarily mean that matches will only be shown on Apple TV, as The Athletic reports MLS is expected to strike a partnership with ESPN and Univision in the near future and there are reports the league is also in talks with Fox.

What has been said about the MLS deal with Apple TV?

MLS confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday that the deal comes into effect in 2023 and runs until 2032.

"Apple and Major League Soccer today announced that the Apple TV app will be the exclusive destination to watch every single live MLS match beginning in 2023," the statement read.

"This partnership is a historic first for a major professional sports league and will allow fans around the world to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place - without any local broadcast blackouts or the need for a traditional pay TV bundle.

"From early 2023 through 2032, fans can get every live MLS match by subscribing to a new MLS streaming service, available exclusively through the Apple TV app."

Meanwhile, MLS commissioner Don Garber confirmed the deals with other broadcast companies, writing in a letter to fans: "We are also working to finalize agreements to simulcast select games on major North American linear TV broadcast networks in the early years of our partnership.

"Moving forward, MLS will have the most accessible distribution of live matches and content in League history."

MLS reveals new schedule

MLS have also confirmed a new schedule for the division's matches. All games will be played on Wednesday and Saturday nights as much as possible, beginning next year.

Deputy commissioner Gary Stevenson told reporters: “Through this new agreement we plan on midweek games will be on Wednesday nights.

"Weekend games will be Saturday nights, unless there is a field stadium availability issue or if we have a linear window that is outside of that.

"It’s really hard for our fans to kind of understand when the games are starting, whether they’re a fan going to the stadium or whether a fan watching the broadcast."

