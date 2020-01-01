Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

Misfiring Man Utd fail to have single shot on target for first time in five years

The Red Devils failed to trouble Wolves during an FA Cup outing at Molineux, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made to look rather toothless

Manchester United failed to muster a single shot on target during their 0-0 FA Cup draw with Wolves, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeing the Red Devils hit a five-year low on that front.

