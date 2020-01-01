Misfiring Man Utd fail to have single shot on target for first time in five years
Manchester United failed to muster a single shot on target during their 0-0 FA Cup draw with Wolves, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeing the Red Devils hit a five-year low on that front.
0 - Manchester United failed to direct a single shot on target in a domestic league or cup game for the first time since January 2015 vs Southampton in the Premier League. Barren. #FACup pic.twitter.com/E8HFv2RWNg— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2020
