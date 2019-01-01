Mirabelli: If Napoli sign Kessie from Milan it would be the coup of the century

The former Milan sporting director thinks the Ivorian midfielder would be a perfect fit at the Stadio San Paolo

Ex- sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli would like to see Franck Kessie leave the Rossoneri and join rivals .

Milan host Napoli next weekend with both clubs looking to leave behind their grim starts to the season. Napoli are currently seventh in and are without a win in five games in all competitions, while Milan have slumped to 14th and have scored less than a goal per game so far in the league.

Kessie has been a lightning rod for criticism at San Siro, with fans lamenting his lack of consistency in the midfield. He has been dropped for their last two games against and , both of which ended in defeat.

Still only 22, Kessie has been forced to shoulder an enormous amount of responsibility at a club which has been in near-perpetual crisis in recent years. Mirabelli feels that the international could do with a fresh start and that he would be a perfect fit for Napoli.

"Kessie is one of the most important midfielders in ," Mirabelli told Radio Marte. "He's young, he is physically strong and he is extraordinary, but every player must be managed and treated differently.

"He is suffering at Milan and I wish that Napoli would sign him, it would be the coup of the century. [Napoli sporting director] Cristiano Giuntoli is a footballing connoisseur and anyone who signs Kessie is getting a great deal. He will do great things because he lacks nothing."

Kessie has one goal in 10 appearances for the Rossoneri this season. It is unclear whether he will return to the side to face Napoli, having been dropped from the squad entirely for the game against Juve because of disciplinary issues behind the scenes.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, asked for his assessment of Napoli's trip to San Siro at the weekend, Mirabelli said: "Napoli versus Milan always has a special charm. Both teams are trying to make sense of this season.

"[Aurelio] De Laurentiis has done a great job in Naples and maybe the Neapolitans don't appreciate him, but from the outside you can see it's great management."

Out of work since the collapse of Li Yonghong's ill-fated Milan regime, Mirabelli said of his own future: "I hope to find an important project. I am careful not to make any claims, however, and I hope luck helps me."