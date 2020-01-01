Minamino: I'll never forget Klopp's first words to me

The 25-year-old was told to stick to his own style after moving to the Anfield outfit, with his new boss prioritising a freedom of expression

Takumi Minamino says Jurgen Klopp told him that he wants him to “play the way he wants” when he joined in January.

The 25-year-old moved to Anfield from Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth £7.25 million ($9.5m), having convinced them to sign him when he impressed against them in the this season.

And the international says he will not forget Klopp's advice shortly after he joined the Premier League leaders.

"I cannot forget his words - two or three days after joining the club, he said I could play in any way I wanted to play," Minamino said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"So I was really happy as a player that he said that. In the locker room, he is very good at motivating players, so I want to respond to his motivation even in the practice sessions and in the actual games."

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the English top-flight after 24 games and sit 19 points clear of defending champions , who are second in the table.

And Minamino is eager to aid their quest for the league crown, saying: "I would like to contribute to the team winning the Premier League first, but the nearest target is just to play in the games, and make a goal, or even assist one.

"Of course I am really happy to be in this club, but it is not certain we are going to win the Premier League title yet. So to make it 100 per cent sure, I would like to contribute and to offer my power and strength to the team."

He added: "I just found a new house to live in and am getting settled in, so I am quite relaxed at the moment living in Liverpool.

"Every player is very welcoming, but especially Naby Keita and Sadio Mane as they live near me. And the players who can speak German are very helpful too.

"The schedule is really tight, so I do not have enough time to study English. But when we move places, I try to read books and remember the words.

"The best words to describe my feeling [at signing for Liverpool] were delight and joyful."

The former Cerezo Osaka star says he was wanted by several teams before he opted to make his childhood dream a reality by joining the Reds.

"I cannot tell you which other teams approached me, but some Premier League and German clubs," he said.

"The reason why I chose to come to Liverpool was that playing for Liverpool was one of my dreams since my childhood, so I had no reason to say no to them.

"I like Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres and Liverpool was one of my favourite clubs growing up.

"I was very impressed with their strong mentality to come back from 3-0 down and I remember how they played in that second half [against in the 2005 Champions League final]."