Minamino a signing for the present and future as Klopp expects Liverpool rebuild

The 24-year-old could be the first signing of a new Reds generation over the coming seasons, according to the German manager

Jurgen Klopp expects to have to embark on a rebuilding process at after extending his contract to 2024, with the signing of 24-year-old Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg one for the future as well as the present.

Klopp signed a contract renewal last week ahead of attempting to lead the Reds to Club World Cup glory in .

Saturday's final against Flamengo offers Liverpool the chance to secure the first of a possible five trophies this season, with Klopp's side – who won the UEFA Super Cup in August – 10 points clear in the Premier League and through to the last 16 of the , where they will face .

Liverpool do not have an old squad – Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana and James Milner are their only regulars aged 30 or over – but Klopp feels freshening up his options will be vital in the years to come.

The signing of Minamino ahead of the January transfer window indicated Liverpool will not be standing still in the market despite their strong position, and Klopp thinks it is only right he committed to that longer-term plan.

"We will see what we can achieve together in that time, but there will probably be a moment where we have to change things," Klopp told ESPN.

"Improve always, but to change things as well and I really thought it makes sense that I do that instead of another manager coming in and having to do this kind of not really thankful job and like rebuild or whatever and then say, 'oh but Klopp would have done different', stuff like this.

"This club became so important to me in a really short time. It's unbelievable, so I feel absolute responsible for probably too much, but nearly everything.

"That's what we try to show with that [contract] extension. We are ready to win whatever we can, but to make sure because there is always a time after me, after another manager, that the club is in the best possible position to carry on in the best possible way.

"At this moment, everyone in the club believes that we need the consolation of the relationship we have with each other, but that it really works out in the future as well. That's important.

"It's not reshaping, but Taki [Minamino] is for sure a player who can help us immediately in the short term and the long term, from an age perspective.

"He's already really good. Everyone could see when we played Salzburg. But still [there is] potential there to become even better.

"It's not a competition, it's just to have different options in different moments and the door is wide open that Taki can come in the team."