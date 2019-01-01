Milinkovic-Savic transfer door left open for Juventus and PSG

The Lazio midfielder is being linked with a move during another window and his current employers in Serie A will not block his path if he wants out

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could see 2019 deliver a transfer that has been mooted for some time, with prepared to part with the and target if he wishes to move on.

A stunning 2017-18 campaign saw the international register on radars of leading sides across Europe.

Big-money bids were floated, but Lazio made it clear that they had no intention of parting with a man tied to a long-term contract.

Milinkovic-Savic saw his contribution to his club dip from 14 goals to seven in 2018-19, with interest waning slightly as a result.

Another window has opened, though, and the 24-year-old is said to be attracting admiring glances once more, with there clearly further potential in his game to be unlocked.

Lazio retain a desire to be the ones to benefit from that talent, but club president Claudio Lotito is ruling nothing out as he waits for another deadline to pass.

“Milinkovic-Savic? At Lazio, we keep only those who want to stay at the club,” Lotito told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“If the player expresses his intention to explore a new adventure, we will not oppose him.”

PSG are said to be leading the chase for Milinkovic-Savic as they seek further reinforcements in midfield.

The champions boast the funds that would be required to put a deal in place.

They have, however, been warned that they will need to dig deep if they have any intention of tabling a formal bid.

Lazio will not be dropping their asking price for a man who has sparked talk of €100 million (£88m/$112m) moves in the recent past.

Lotito added: “At what price can we let him go? Negotiations are not made in the newspapers. I will only say that he is the best midfielder in the league.”

Juventus have already bolstered their ranks this summer with the acquisition of Aaron Ramsey as a free agent from .

They are, however, exploring other potential options.

Maurizio Sarri has taken the reins at the Serie A title holders and is already being linked with the likes of Milinkovic-Savic and former Bianconeri favourite Paul Pogba, who has hinted at an imminent move away from .