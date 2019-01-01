Milan legend Albertini asks fans to be patient with Bennacer

The Rossoneri icon admires the Algerian’s quality and believes he can get even better with time

legend Demetrio Albertini has called on the club’s supporters to give Ismael Bennacer time to develop into the best version of himself.

The international, whose form has improved considerably in the last few weeks after a slow start to the campaign, is starting to show his undoubted quality for the Milan giants.

Albertini, who donned the number four shirt that’s now worn by the 22-year-old, acknowledges that while the North African midfield man has been playing well lately, his performances will get even better with more experienced players around him.

“He’s doing well. Over time he will gain more experience. I had to have more experienced people alongside me, but he has even younger companions around him,” Albertini told Milanlive.it at the Legends of Style event on Tuesday.

“We need to give him time; he has good qualities to be able to stay consistent and dominate in midfield.”

Milan have failed to live up to their reputation in recent times, and the club icon rued the Rossoneri’s current 10th-place position in .

“As a fan it hurts, because you would always like to see the team at the top,” he admitted

“But we must not always think of making comparisons with the past, otherwise we do not really come out of it. We need to think about what to do today for the future, how to build an even better team.

“In the last games we have seen a proper Milan in the field.”

Milan travel to sixth-placed on Sunday, December 22 looking to rise in the standings after an underwhelming start to the campaign.